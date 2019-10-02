Lindsay’s Masked Singer diva moment

Lindsay Lohan on the set of The Masked Singer. Picture: Ten.

WENDELL Sailor wasn't impressed with Lindsay Lohan on his last night filming The Masked Singer.

The former Brisbane Broncos star was unmasked as the Rhino on last night's episode of the Channel 10 show.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O this morning, Sailor vented about his lengthy final day of filming which was made even longer thanks to Lohan.

"That day I was there from 11.30 in the morning and I think my last performance at the end there where I got the boot was at about 10 o'clock at night," he said.

Wendell Sailor was the Rhino.

Sailor represented Australia in both rugby league and rugby union.

"Before my performance last night, I was at the back and I was waiting to come out," he told the KIIS FM radio hosts. "About a minute before I had to perform, they said, 'Lindsay's hungry, she's going to have a break.' It was like an hour break!"

The sports star had to retreat to his dressing room on his own and wait for Lohan and the fellow judges to return from their break.

"We never got to talk to anybody or see anyone," he said. "That was hard for me."

This isn't the first time we've heard about Lohan's regular breaks on the set of The Masked Singer.

Jackie O previously revealed that both Lohan and Dannii Minogue continually disappeared for snack breaks.

"Dannii and Lindsay are the tiniest people on set and they're the ones that need the most amount of food," the radio star said. "I can go for hours without eating and not be bothered but Lindsay was like, 'If I don't eat, I can't work.'

"I was kind of glad Lindsay wanted those breaks because it meant I could go with her. I was too afraid to ask."

Comedian Nazeem Hussain joined the celebrity guessing panel in last night’s episode.

Jackie O said on radio at the time that, "We weren't taking breaks and holding anyone up, it was when the set was changing". But according to Sailor, that wasn't the case.

The former sportsman was booted off The Masked Singer last night after performing Low by Flo Rida.

It was his second performance on the show and this morning he revealed to Kyle and Jackie O that he almost collapsed on stage in week one.

"When I was dancing and singing, when I stopped, my heart rate was up and I was hot under there," Sailor, who struggles with claustrophobia, said.

He had a fan built into the head of his costume, but told the radio stars there was nowhere for the air to go and he felt dizzy when being quizzed by the judges after his performance.

"I was saying to myself, 'Just get me off stage.' I just stood there and I reckon at some stage I started to faint because it was so hot.

"Two things were either going to happen: I was going to faint or I'd have to rip my head off," he said.

Sailor is the fourth singer to have been unmasked on the hit show so far behind Gretel Killeen, Brett Lee and Nikki Webster.

The Masked Singer continues next Monday at 7.30pm on Channel 10