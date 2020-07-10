Menu
Subscribe
Limits return: Supermarkets combat panic buying wave

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
7th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
WOOLWORTHS have once again been forced into placing purchase limits on critical household items in an attempt to combat panic buying.

Having removed all purchase restrictions that were put in place through the COVID-19 buying surge, they have returned and are imposed on toilet paper and hand towels.

As Covid-19 sweeps through Victoria, Queenslanders are being forced to pay the price with a two packs per customer, per shop limit returning on the sanitation items.

The precautionary move is designed to support appropriate social distancing in stores and ensure all customers have access to the products they need.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said they have regrettably started to see elevated demand for the items move outside Victoria in the past 24 hours.

"While the demand is not at the same level as Victoria, we're taking preventive action now to get ahead of any excessive buying this weekend and help maintain social distancing in our stores," Ms Peters said.

"We have ordered more than 650,000 additional packs of toilet roll into our network, which is an increase of more than 30 per cent on our usual volumes.

"We have plenty of stock for all of us, so we encourage our customers to buy only what they need and think of others in the community as they shop this weekend. If customers already have enough toilet roll at home, there is no need to buy more.

"The sooner we see buying patterns return to normal levels, as was the case throughout May and most of June, the quicker we'll be able to wind back limits."

panic buying supermarkets toilet paper panic woolworths gladstone
Gladstone Observer

