Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANGEROUS: Barney Point residents Kerry Cox and Jodie Grant aren't happy with footpath access for mobility scooters on Young St.
DANGEROUS: Barney Point residents Kerry Cox and Jodie Grant aren't happy with footpath access for mobility scooters on Young St. Mike Richards GLA010818PATH
News

'Like running the gauntlet': More footpath issues surface

MATT HARRIS
by
2nd Aug 2018 11:00 AM

A PATH to 'nowhere' has Barney Point residents fuming over a lack of foresight by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Young St path ends abruptly after crossing the railway bridge.

Residents on mobility scooters say it is impossible to travel further without using the road, which has a 60km/h speed limit.

Resident Kerry Cox, 75, has been using a scooter regularly for the past three months since suffering a stroke.

He usually travels to the Valley Woolworths but also travels as far as Clinton.

"When I come here I've got to go out on the main road over the bridge," Mr Cox said.

"It's lucky I've got hazard lights.

"According to the (scooter) paperwork when I got it registered, if there's no footpath you can drive on the road but on the opposite side facing the traffic."

 

Barney Point residents are unhappy the footpath on Young St isn't suitable for mobility scooter users.
Barney Point residents are unhappy the footpath on Young St isn't suitable for mobility scooter users. Roger Jones

Queensland Road Rules outline that motorised wheelchairs (including mobility scooters) can only be used where a pedestrian can travel.

If there is no footpath or nature strip available or an obstruction is blocking the way, the person must "travel as close as possible to the left or right-hand side of the road - you also should face oncoming traffic if possible".

"This is the worst part," Mr Cox added.

"There's a lot of places which are bad and this is my only means of transport.

"I suppose it's alright for pedestrians but not on one of these (scooters) and in a normal wheelchair it would be worse."

 

Barney Point residents are unhappy the footpath on Young St isn't suitable for mobility scooter users.
Barney Point residents are unhappy the footpath on Young St isn't suitable for mobility scooter users. Roger Jones

Jodie Grant has to use a scooter due to a spinal injury and encounters the same problem at the Young St railway bridge.

"If one car comes I can pull over and stop to let it go round me but if that happens and you've got a car going both ways it's a debacle," she said.

"You'd be surprise at how many paths there are around Gladstone that will stop all of a sudden... It's like running the gauntlet."

The Observer is waiting for a response from Gladstone Regional Council as to whether the path is earmarked for upgrade.

Related Items

barney point footpaths gladstone regional council mobility scooter laws mobility scooters
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Students hang on Legends' every word

    Students hang on Legends' every word

    News Legends visit Gladstone schools as game day approaches.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 9:40 AM
    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    Talented country musicians join forces on Queensland tour

    News Megan Cooper says her music is all about story-telling.

    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Tilapia invasion fears in Gladstone waterways tested

    Environment FBA has released results to its recent Environmental DNA sampling.

    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Power station denies report's claim it will close by 2029-30

    Business NRG confirms power station won't close in next 12 years.

    Local Partners