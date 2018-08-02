'Like running the gauntlet': More footpath issues surface

DANGEROUS: Barney Point residents Kerry Cox and Jodie Grant aren't happy with footpath access for mobility scooters on Young St.

A PATH to 'nowhere' has Barney Point residents fuming over a lack of foresight by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Young St path ends abruptly after crossing the railway bridge.

Residents on mobility scooters say it is impossible to travel further without using the road, which has a 60km/h speed limit.

Resident Kerry Cox, 75, has been using a scooter regularly for the past three months since suffering a stroke.

He usually travels to the Valley Woolworths but also travels as far as Clinton.

"When I come here I've got to go out on the main road over the bridge," Mr Cox said.

"It's lucky I've got hazard lights.

"According to the (scooter) paperwork when I got it registered, if there's no footpath you can drive on the road but on the opposite side facing the traffic."

Barney Point residents are unhappy the footpath on Young St isn't suitable for mobility scooter users. Roger Jones

Queensland Road Rules outline that motorised wheelchairs (including mobility scooters) can only be used where a pedestrian can travel.

If there is no footpath or nature strip available or an obstruction is blocking the way, the person must "travel as close as possible to the left or right-hand side of the road - you also should face oncoming traffic if possible".

"This is the worst part," Mr Cox added.

"There's a lot of places which are bad and this is my only means of transport.

"I suppose it's alright for pedestrians but not on one of these (scooters) and in a normal wheelchair it would be worse."

Jodie Grant has to use a scooter due to a spinal injury and encounters the same problem at the Young St railway bridge.

"If one car comes I can pull over and stop to let it go round me but if that happens and you've got a car going both ways it's a debacle," she said.

"You'd be surprise at how many paths there are around Gladstone that will stop all of a sudden... It's like running the gauntlet."

The Observer is waiting for a response from Gladstone Regional Council as to whether the path is earmarked for upgrade.