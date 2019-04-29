Like father like son for dad in court for road rage, drugs

ROAD RAGE: Mervyn Rodney Dukes appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates court and was fined $1400. contributed

IT WAS a case of like father like son, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, with a local dad appearing for a road rage incident which also resulted in his son placed on probation.

Mervyn Rodney Dukes, 49, pleaded guilty to enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, obstruct police officer and producing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Dukes and his son had tail-gated a car driven by a man, 22, and his girlfriend, and followed them until they parked at World Gym.

Dukes then opened the door of the other car and punched the male driver, shouting "you're f---ed".

On a separate day, police found eight marijuana plants at Dukes' property.

When asked about the road- rage incident he waved his finger at an officer and asked if they were "joking".

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Dukes saw the male driver make an obscene gesture at him, which "started everything", but acknowledged he'd gone too far.

Dukes was sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months, and fined a total of $1400 for the producing drugs and obstruct police charge.

Dukes' son appeared in court on February 11.