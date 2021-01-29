Menu
Like father, like son: Dad of murder accused revealed

by Chris Clarke and Thomas Chamberlin
29th Jan 2021 5:10 AM
Like father, like son. The father of a teenager charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her partner in a hit and run was himself fined for a road rage incident in which he waved a large knife.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is currently in jail.

Last decade, the man was fined after a motorist told police he waved a large knife in a road rage incident.

The father had two children in his car at the time and a firearm in the boot. It's unclear if his son was in the car at the time. He wasn't jailed for the incident but was fined less than $2000.

The man's son was this week charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her partner in a hit and run. Fifteen minutes earlier he was in a road rage incident in which he clenched his fist at another motorist and rammed their car.

 

The father of a teenager charged over the murder of an expectant couple at Alexandra Hills is back in jail. Picture: Facebook
The father of a teenager charged over the murder of an expectant couple at Alexandra Hills is back in jail. Picture: Facebook

 

The father has written online about raping underage girls and bashing people.

He was busted taking drugs onto prison grounds and then overheard arranging the delivery of drugs into a detox facility just two years later.

Some months later he then used the prison's phone system to organise the delivery of methamphetamine and buprenorphine via two female accomplices.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying a dangerous drug within a correctional facility recently.

He was sentenced to 2.5 years and made eligible for parole in May last year.

But the father is back in jail after being picked up by police on a return to prison warrant.

The Courier-Mail has been told that when police tracked him down he fled and was tasered.

In the past, the man wrote that he hoped a girl was underage so that he could have sex with her and "only do three months" in jail.

Photos of the man show him embracing his murder accused son and praising him.

The Courier-Mail understands the charges against the son mark three generations of criminal allegations against the family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

