LIKE A FREIGHT TRAIN: Bororen resident describes mini tornado

AFTERMATH: Bill and Irene Lahz say a mini tornado swept away their awnings yesterday.

GLADSTONE Regional Council says three houses in Miriam Vale lost their roofs as a "mini tornado" swept through the town yesterday morning.

Mayor Matt Burnett said his advice was that a mini tornado had been through Miriam Vale and nearby

Irene Lahz, who lives to the rear of the caravan park in Bororen, said the awnings on her home were ripped down by the mini tornado.

"I didn't know whether to bawl, scream or cry," she said. "It's just one big mess at the moment."

The awnings from Ms Lahz's house were scattered in her front yard and on the road.

Ms Lahz said she felt like it was as if a mini tornado had gone through her home, and she and her husband were quite scared.

They are unable to get out their front door as the awning has collapsed, blocking the entrance.

Ms Lahz said it was just devastating.

"We're in our 70s and (her husband) Bill was watching the window shake, it just came on so suddenly," she said.

"We heard a noise, it was like hearing a heap of a freight trains going and next thing I knew the awning was coming down like chopsticks."

Nothing like this has ever happened before to Ms Lahz, but in a lovely gesture she said it was nothing compared to what had happened to north Queensland after the cyclone hit on Tuesday.

The woman across the road from Ms Lahz had a tree fall just inches from destroying their roof.

Ms Lahz said her sister, who lives about 25km away from Bororen, lost her roof in the wind.

She said her sister could not leave the house as they were flooded in.