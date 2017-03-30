LIGHTS OUT: 3000 residents without electricity as chaos storm hits

MORE than 3000 Ergon customers are without power in Gladstone's western suburbs this morning after weather-related incidents.

About 1580 Ergon customers in the Kin Kora and New Auckland areas lost power after a falling tree branch caused power lines to clash around 7.35am.

The lines have not fallen to the ground and pose no danger to passers-by.

A further incident just before 9.15am caused another 1600 customers in the Beecher, Clinton and Kirkwood areas to lose power after a motor vehicle impacted a power pole.

The initial impact did not cause the outage, according to an Ergon spokesman, but power was turned off to allow emergency crews to make repairs.

Another outage caused about 960 customers to lose power in the Barney Point area this morning before power was restored at 8.45.

Ergon spokesman Rod Rehbein said heavy wind and rain was less of a threat to power supply than electrical storms.

"A storm is a much bigger threat due to the lightning," he said.

"Strong winds - not like the cyclone area up north, but what you're getting (in Gladstone) - are not too much of a problem because the lines are designed to all move together.

"It's more if they bring debris or something onto the lines that you get outages."

Fallen power lines can be reported by calling Ergon Energy on 13 22 96.