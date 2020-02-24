Menu
Lightpole on fire after wet weather

Eilish Massie
24th Feb 2020 12:15 PM
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a fire crew was called to Bonar St at 9.15am after reports a lightpole had caught on fire.

She said fire crews arrived on scene to find a “small fire on top of the lightpole”.

She said the fire was extinguished at 10.10am.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said it was unknown what caused the fire but it was most likely due to the wet weather.

“Wet weather can sometimes spark fires with electrical equipment,” he said.

Ergon replaced the lightpole and made it safe and functional.

