LUCKY: Lightning has struck twice for Gladstone man Ray Corry, who recently won a three-night holiday to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort. Ray has also won The Observer's $1000 fuel card competition in April 2018.
News

Lightning strikes twice for competition winner

MATT HARRIS
by
7th Aug 2019 12:50 PM

LIGHTNING has struck twice for Gladstone man Ray Corry after the retired fireman won The Observer's Kingfisher Bay Resort holiday competition.

It's not the first time Ray has won a competition with The Observer, having won the $1000 fuel card competition in April last year.

 

Ray Corry with former The Observer editor Christine McKee after he won $1000 in fuel vouchers in April 2018.
Ray, 72, doesn't have a secret to success and credits his wins to increasing his odds of being drawn out of the barrel.

"I put in every entry I could," he said.

"I was away for a week but still got the papers delivered so I went through them and picked (the entry forms) out.

"You've got to be in it to win it and if you put every one in you're going to have a better chance."

Ray was also clever with how he entered the competition - by avoiding spending money on stamps.

"I don't send them in, I come in once a week," he said.

 

The Sunset Bar at Kingfisher Bay Resort.
The Sunset Bar at Kingfisher Bay Resort. Contributed

The upcoming Kingfisher Bay Resort trip will be Ray's first to Fraser Island.

He'll take his wife, Pat for the three-night escape.

"My wife said to tell you she made me put (the entries) in)," Ray said.

"I've never been to Fraser - my son has been there twice."

Gladstone Observer

