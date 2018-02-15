Menu
Lightning strike sets trees alight, sparks Glen Eden bushfire

Sarah Steger
by

FIRE crews battled a blaze in the early hours this morning.

Shortly after midnight, three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to reports of trees on fire.

A triple zero caller told fireys several trees at the back of a Glen Eden estate had caught fire after a lightning strike, sparking a bushfire near Giles St.

Fireys were able to extinguish the flames by 2.45am after which they dampened down hot spots until 3.15am.

A QFES spokesman said that blaze had not directly threatened nearby properties.

