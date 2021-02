A lightning strike caused a bushfire in the Banana Shire on Tuesday.

A lightning strike caused a grass fire in the Banana Shire on Tuesday.

Crews were called to Clayfields Rd in Dixalea to monitor the fire on Thursday at 10.46am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the property owner had been monitoring the fire since Tuesday.

She said the fire was caused by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

The area has since had rain.