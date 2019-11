FIRES: A Lightning strike is the cause behind a bushfire in Lowmead. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

A FIRE started in Lowmead on Sunday was found to be caused by a lightning strike.

The fire on Lowmead road was one of three which broke out on Sunday, the other two on Coast Rd, Baffle Creek and Gladstone-Benaraby Rd Glen Eden.

All three are burning within containment lines.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said at this time police were not investigating any suspicious activity regarding these fires.