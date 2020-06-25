Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Weather

Lightning kills 23 in heavy storms

25th Jun 2020 8:19 PM

Lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India, a government official says.

The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, official Upendra Pal said on Thursday.

The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.

Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Originally published as Lightning kills 23 in heavy India storms

lightning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        premium_icon For more than 51 years, we’ve been Bruce’s news source

        NewsThe Observer has provided me knowledge of local people, of local events, of local functions,” says Bruce Hunt.

        Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        premium_icon Gladstone LGA crime down during COVID

        News “At least 50 per cent of those offences are due to proactive policing,” says Acting...

        New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        premium_icon New speed signs for two Gladstone region schools

        News Priority is given to school zones with a high level of vehicle and pedestrian...

        CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        premium_icon CQU provides $600,000 in welfare to struggling students

        News Meals, emergency financial grants and learning support help making life...