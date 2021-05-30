Lightning heap more misery on Thunderbirds

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 09: Laura Scherian of the Lightning (L) and teammate Mahalia Cassidy share a joke following victory in the round two Super Netball match between Melbourne Vixens and Sunshine Coast Lightning at John Cain Arena, on May 09, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 09: Laura Scherian of the Lightning (L) and teammate Mahalia Cassidy share a joke following victory in the round two Super Netball match between Melbourne Vixens and Sunshine Coast Lightning at John Cain Arena, on May 09, 2021, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Sunshine Coast Lightning have survived a titanic struggle with Adelaide Thunderbirds to claim a 59-58 triumph in Mile End on Sunday.

Diamonds team member Steph Wood nailed a goal with just seconds left on the clock to deny the Thunderbirds their first win of the season.

Thunderbirds goal attack Georgie Horjus threatened to keep the premiership points in Adelaide when she nailed a two-goal super shot, only for the second-placed Lightning to bag the final two goals.

It was a lacklustre opening to the clash with both teams guilty of clumsy turnovers and lacking rhythm to their game.

The Thunderbirds produced some sloppy work in the attack end, coughing up cheap possessions to the Lightning defenders to waste scoring opportunities.

After trading goals for much of the first quarter, the Lightning pounced on a Thunderbirds’ mistake to rush the ball down court for brilliant goaler Wood to nail a super shot and give her side a four-goal lead.

The shooters for both teams were on target with the only blemish being a super shot miss from Horjus.

The home side showed more value for possession in the second period and challenged the Lightning for a response on the back of four unanswered goals to grab the lead.

That prompted a time out from the Lightning, who switched their goal circle combination with Wood taking the goal shooter bib and Cara Koenen moved out to goal attack.

Leading by one goal at halftime, the Lightning revamped their line-up. Peace Proscovia was introduced into the contest at goal shooter and former Thunderbird Kate Shimmin was given a run at wing defence.

The biggest margin in the third quarter was two goals, evidence of the tight struggle as neither side could gain the ascendancy.

When the Thunderbirds called a time out, the two coaches opted for changes. The Thunderbirds moved Maisie Nankivell to centre to allow for Elle McDonald to come into the game at wing attack.

Koenen returned for the Lightning and Maddy McAuliffe was given the centre bib.

Not only did the two sides match strides on the scoreboard, they traded intercepts and moments of individual brilliance, especially from Thunderbirds defender Shamera Sterlin

Originally published as Lightning heap more misery on Thunderbirds