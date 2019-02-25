PHOTOS: Lightning event augers well for season proper in GHA

METEORIC SAVE: Meteors' goalkeeper Isabel Nolke stops Sparks' Tamara Schonknecht in a preliminary game at the Lightning 9s Carnival. Meteors made the grand final, but lost to a classy Frenchville Rovers.

METEORIC SAVE: Meteors' goalkeeper Isabel Nolke stops Sparks' Tamara Schonknecht in a preliminary game at the Lightning 9s Carnival. Meteors made the grand final, but lost to a classy Frenchville Rovers. Matt Taylor GLA240219HOCK

HOCKEY: Dreamtilt Meteors women's hockey coach Jordyn Wilson was encouraged with what he saw in his team at the Lightning 9s Carnival.

Despite a 4-1 loss in the final against Frenchville Rovers, Wilson's and the Meteors' attention now turns to this weekend's Bundaberg's edition of the 9s format.

"Some of our men and women are heading to Maryborough this weekend for a 9's carnival down there and we are also looking at linking with a Bundaberg team in March given that Central Queensland Hockey League doesn't start until April," Wilson said.

"Both teams are looking very good this year."

Wilson said Meteors could possibly field as many as 15 senior and junior teams.

"It's a credit to our committee, coaches and managers, players and families and friends...the vibe is great," he said.

The coach admitted Frenchville's class came to the fore in what was a 'quality match'.

"After a long couple of days, we just ran out of steam in the final and Frenchville managed it really well and came over the top in the second half," Wilson said.

"Frenchville had their power-play in the second half and that helped them get over the top."

Wilson said youngsters Zoe Calis and Gaby Davie are expected to step up while emerging goal-keeper Isabel Nolke was outstanding.

Meteors men had a solid carnival and finished third.

Gladstone Souths Hockey Club foundation member and long-time Gladstone Hockey Association volunteer Judy Aitkenhead said it was quality hockey by all teams.

"The standards have been really high for so early in the season," she said.

"There are a lot of young players coming through and they are all learning the team structures."

Games consisted of two 10-minute halves with teams to use up one power play each per half.

In a big weekend for Frenchville, the club's men also took out the pre-season title after a tight 1-0 win against Rocky Souths.