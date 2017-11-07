News

Light plane flew too low over Orica Yarwun

A Piper Navajo aircraft.
Andrew Thorpe
by

THE CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority has confirmed it investigated reports of a light plane flying too low over the Orica Yarwun plant in August.

CASA corporate communications manager Peter Gibson said the government authority had looked into the incident and determined it was a safety exercise.

"It was a low flying complaint... but the reason (the plane) was low was to do a flight path safety check for the airport's instrument flight paths," Mr Gibson said.

"Just a misunderstanding really."

No further action was taken in relation to the complaint.

Gladstone Observer

