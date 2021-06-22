Light plane crashes after takeoff

The light plane crashed in Heatherton after taking off from Moorabbin Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: 7 news

A pilot has suffered serious injuries after his light plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Melbourne’s southeast.

Police said it was believed the plane crashed into trees shortly after takeoff from Moorabbin Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

The pilot, the only person on-board the aircraft, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was taken by road to The Alfred Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said.

His age and condition were not yet available.

Police and emergency services are at the scene.

UPDATE: Police say it is believed the light plane crashed into trees shortly after takeoff from Moorabbin Airport. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. https://t.co/HaMomUV6dc#7NEWSpic.twitter.com/hABThxODOk — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 22, 2021

The plane crashed just moments after taking off from Moorabbin Airport.https://t.co/CV24Q88UdF — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) June 22, 2021

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

BREAKING: Light plane crash in Moorabbin.

Appears to be 6-seater plane, laying upside down about 1km from Capital Golf Course.

One person seen by our chopper being removed in stretcher@7NewsMelbournepic.twitter.com/sRm9QnE63b — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) June 22, 2021

