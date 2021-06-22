Menu
The light plane crashed in Heatherton after taking off from Moorabbin Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: 7 news
News

Light plane crashes after takeoff

by Melissa Iaria
22nd Jun 2021 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM

A pilot has suffered serious injuries after his light plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Melbourne’s southeast.

Police said it was believed the plane crashed into trees shortly after takeoff from Moorabbin Airport just after noon on Tuesday.

The pilot, the only person on-board the aircraft, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was taken by road to The Alfred Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said.

His age and condition were not yet available.

Police and emergency services are at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

