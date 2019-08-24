Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

DREAMWORLD'S boss has vowed the theme park is 'here to stay' after officially opening the park's $20 million new attraction.

The Sky Voyager flying theatre opened to guests on Friday ahead of an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dreamworld management and Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the gathering, Dreamworld CEO John Osborne said the long-awaited opening of Sky Voyager, coupled with a $50 million plan for a new rollercoaster thrill ride and six new water slides at sister park WhiteWater World, was proof the theme park is in it for the long-term, despite a tumultuous three years since four people died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Dreamworld CEO John Osborne. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Findings from the coronial inquest have been delayed for months and may not be released until next year.

On Friday, Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure reported annual loses of $60 million for the last financial year, but the mood is more upbeat on the back of this week's announcement that new rides, slides and a complete overhaul of the park would take place in a $50 million spending spree over the next two years.

"Dreamworld is really back in business," said Mr Osborne.

"If anybody thinks Dreamworld is not staying in business, I think you would have to ask why we would be spending $70 million on the park.

"We're here to stay."

Ms Jones took the plunge on Sky Voyager, a flying theatre-style ride where passengers are strapped in to gondolas facing a giant video screen featuring spectacular action sequences from some of Australia's most iconic locations.

Dreamworld. Lola, 7 (front) and Hugo Lange, 9 from Brisbane on Dreamworld's new ride the Sky Voyager. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

She said it was an 'amazing' experience which was sure to bring crowds flocking to Dreamworld.

"It was really spectacular," she said.

Dreamworld also released video footage of what the planned new attractions would look like when they open to guests in the years ahead.