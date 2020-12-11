Menu
A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Court, charged over masturbating in public.
“Lift it up,” Public masturbator’s sick taunt on busy road

Stuart Fast
10th Dec 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 11th Dec 2020 6:03 AM
A PUBLIC masturbator, who repeatedly targeted women and called on a female child to "lift it up" on a busy Hervey Bay road, has fronted court.

Seth Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and one count of breaching bail.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said between 4:50pm and 6:15pm on October 15 at Taylor St in Pialba, Mr Miller was exposing himself and masturbating in front of women in public.

"Witness one has observed him to have his shorts down and his penis in his hands, masturbating in their direction," she said

A second witness saw Mr Miller masturbating in the carpark of Officeworks at Taylor St.

"When police attended, he said he had a weak bladder."

The court heard that on the Esplanade, Mr Miller began masturbating and called out to a juvenile female "lift it up."

"She's crossed the esplanade and headed across Apex Park and into Taylor St, he was still following her, yelling out words … he stopped following her after she turned into the avenue area there.

"It appears the defendant was intoxicated at the time, when committing these offences."

Duty lawyer Michael Riedel said Mr Miller was "was grossly effected by alcohol … he accepts that he drank way too much".

He also said Mr Miller had given "serious consideration" to the amount of alcohol he consumes.

"He's deeply ashamed and embarrassed about what has occurred … it's is out of character."

Miller was sentenced to a 12 month probation order and a conviction was recorded.

