Lifestyle clash: Seebohm and Luttsy’s shock split

Swimmer Emily Seebohm and radio host David "Luttsy" Lutteral have split after their differing lifestyles reportedly put their relationship under strain.

The high profile Brisbane couple are rumoured to have called it quits last month after more than a year of dating.

Since confirming their relationship in late 2019, Lutteral had spoken openly about Seebohm on Nova's top-rating breakfast show and discussed planning a proposal around her involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before it was postponed.

But the relationship is believed to have strained with sources close to the couple saying they argued over their clashing lifestyles following a race day event in late January.

David Lutteral and Emily Seebohm at the opening of the Guineas Room at Eagle Farm Racecourse in December. Picture: Supplied/ Jared Vethaak

It came after Seebohm's stint competing in Budapest for the International Swimming League late last year, during which the couple continued to date long distance for two months until she returned in December.

While they attempted to reconcile in the past month, Seebohm has removed all photos of the Nova breakfast show presenter from her social media accounts and he has attended industry events solo in recent weeks as rumours of the split circulated.

The couple were common fixtures on Brisbane's social scene and were last seen together attending a Brisbane Racing Club event at Eagle Farm in December upon Seebohm's return from Europe.

They both declined to comment on their relationship when contacted.

=Emily Seebohm and Luttsy spent COVID-19 isolation together. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Seebohm previously dated fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin before the couple went through a high profile break-up in 2018.

She confirmed her relationship with Lutteral, who is 16 years her senior, one year later following months of dating rumours.

At the time Lutteral, who had also been through a recent break-up, said he was the happiest he'd ever been and described Seebohm as a "calming influence".

"For me, meeting Em wiped the slate clean and I thought, 'What am I doing?' Let's move forward'. She was an absolute godsend in that regard for me … I'd like to think I was kind of the same," he said at the time.

"It's really nice and sweet to have someone who really cares and is willing to look after me," Seebohm added.

