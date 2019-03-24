Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifesavers have rescued a fourth young person today across Sunshine Coast beaches.
Lifesavers have rescued a fourth young person today across Sunshine Coast beaches. Jason Dougherty
Breaking

Lifesavers rescue teen girl after near drowning

Chloe Lyons
by
24th Mar 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been hospitalised after nearly drowning in Caloundra making her the fourth young person to be rescued in less than an hour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her late teens was pulled from the water at Bulcock Beach about 11.13am.

Life savers were required to give her oxygen after she was rescued and she was in a stable condition when paramedics arrived.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Surf Life Saving Queensland reported two 10-year-old boys required assistance while swimming outside the flags about 10.45am at Alex Heads.

Three minutes later, a further report came through that a 14-year-old boy was rescued from the same spot.

None of the boys required medical assistance.

More Stories

beach editors picks emergency sunshine coast university hospita surf lifesaver surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Hard-working' businessman avoids jail over attack

    premium_icon 'Hard-working' businessman avoids jail over attack

    News A MAN who claims he has a reputation as a "hard-working business owner” has escaped spending time in jail after a violent attack on a woman.

    • 24th Mar 2019 1:56 PM
    Two people escape New Auckland house fire

    premium_icon Two people escape New Auckland house fire

    News RESIDENTS of a Gladstone home rescued from from New Auckland address

    Turn back the clock for 1920s-themed ball

    premium_icon Turn back the clock for 1920s-themed ball

    News 'We thought it was (a great) idea and it was bit unique'

    PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

    News See all the photos from the inaugural women in business awards.