23°
News

Lifesavers benefit from park

Chris Lees | 12th Jun 2017 11:59 AM
Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club will benefit from the park's redevelopment.
Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club will benefit from the park's redevelopment. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPGRADING Tom Jeffery Memorial Park in Agnes Water will have an extra benefit for the community.

Local company Gibson Building Pty was awarded the contract for the redevelopment, which includes new ablutions facilities, pathways upgrades, upgraded gardens and shade.

A new store room, first aid room and office for Surf Life Saving Queensland members at Agnes Water is also part of the work.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said being included was exciting in two ways.

"For the Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club it's a big win but it's also a big win for Surf Life Saving Queensland because we have our paid life guard service that operates there as well,” he said.

Mr Holden said the new first aid room was "vitally important”.

"We do treat a lot of first aid cases there, so it's good to have a good facility that's going to be close to the beach,” he said.

The storage facility was something Mr Holden was particularly excited about.

"The local club used to have a patrol shed/hut at that location but unfortunately it was going past its expiry date, we've always had plans to build a new one now,” he said.

"But with what's happening now ... we really can't thank the council enough for including us in the project, as it's saving us a lot of money.”

Mr Holden was hopeful the better surf lifesaving facilities would bring more people into the Agnes club.

"We've got a fairly healthy junior surf lifesaving program there but there's always room to expand that,” he said. "If we can get the flow on from that and get more parents and more older people to join ... we can hopefully get the volunteer lifesaving service operating back on the beach to supplement the lifeguard service.”

Work will begin mid next month and finish in mid October, weather permitting, according to Gladstone Regional Council.

"Council had ensured construction work would not be conducted during the June-July school holidays,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"There will be, however, an impact on park patrons during the September school holidays as project funding arrangements stipulate that it must be completed by November.”

Gladstone Observer

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Passionate biker, family man, dies in tragic crash

Passionate biker, family man, dies in tragic crash

Queensland Police Service have said a man has died following a single vehicle traffic crash in Calliope yesterday afternoon.

REVEALED: Thousands of days lost as Gladstone students wag school

Why Gladstone students took days off school last year.

Mum punches child in mouth during violent rage

There was a barricade in one of the bedrooms

Aussie hip hop artist, Illy puts regional towns in spotlight

Illy will be touring regional Australia later this year, stopping in Gladstone along the way.

Illy shares what the upcoming regional tour means to him

Local Partners

Forum discusses cost of radical Islam to Australia

Public meeting isn't anti-Muslim, rather, it's tackling the threat of radical Islam.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

10 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

There are lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone including a newspaper delivery driver

Lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market - this home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 4 1 2 $295,000

This four bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A & 8B Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $150,000 to...

I am delighted to introduce 8A & 8B Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and...

Proposed 44 Lot Rural - Residential Site

2320 Dawson Highway, Calliope 4680

Commercial * Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation ... Formal Offers to...

* Earmarked for 44 rural / residential allotments * Former approval documentation available, including Operational Works for first stage and external works * 42*...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $245,000

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

MUST SELL.... RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 AUCTION

The seller's instructions are clear... This property must sell at Auction, if not prior! The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned on a MASSIVE...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!