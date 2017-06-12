Lifesavers benefit from park

UPGRADING Tom Jeffery Memorial Park in Agnes Water will have an extra benefit for the community.

Local company Gibson Building Pty was awarded the contract for the redevelopment, which includes new ablutions facilities, pathways upgrades, upgraded gardens and shade.

A new store room, first aid room and office for Surf Life Saving Queensland members at Agnes Water is also part of the work.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said being included was exciting in two ways.

"For the Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club it's a big win but it's also a big win for Surf Life Saving Queensland because we have our paid life guard service that operates there as well,” he said.

Mr Holden said the new first aid room was "vitally important”.

"We do treat a lot of first aid cases there, so it's good to have a good facility that's going to be close to the beach,” he said.

The storage facility was something Mr Holden was particularly excited about.

"The local club used to have a patrol shed/hut at that location but unfortunately it was going past its expiry date, we've always had plans to build a new one now,” he said.

"But with what's happening now ... we really can't thank the council enough for including us in the project, as it's saving us a lot of money.”

Mr Holden was hopeful the better surf lifesaving facilities would bring more people into the Agnes club.

"We've got a fairly healthy junior surf lifesaving program there but there's always room to expand that,” he said. "If we can get the flow on from that and get more parents and more older people to join ... we can hopefully get the volunteer lifesaving service operating back on the beach to supplement the lifeguard service.”

Work will begin mid next month and finish in mid October, weather permitting, according to Gladstone Regional Council.

"Council had ensured construction work would not be conducted during the June-July school holidays,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"There will be, however, an impact on park patrons during the September school holidays as project funding arrangements stipulate that it must be completed by November.”