Man rescued thanks to ‘fantastic’ technology

An infra-red thermal imaging camera used from a drone is being credited with saving the life of a man and ending a 24-person search in just 16 minutes.

For the Townsville and Burdekin State Emergency Service volunteers, it was the first time the camera had been used at night to successfully locate a missing person.

"It was a fantastic result," Townsville police search coordinator Sergeant Matthew Pegg said.

"It not only saved time and anguish, it saved a life.

"You don't want people to be exposed for any time longer than they need to be, especially when they are fairly elderly."

A photo taken from the drone with the thermal imaging camera shows the location of the mission person lying in long grass in cane fields near Brandon.

The police sought the assistance of the SES on Sunday afternoon after an 84-year-old man suffering dementia was reported missing near Brandon.

SES Regional Manager Daryl Camp said volunteers from the Burdekin and Townsville SES attended the search, while the local controller asked police if they would like to activate the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System.

The $10,000 drone has been fitted with a $25,000 thermal imaging camera, while Rotary has donated a trailer with a large monitor so a live feed from the camera can be played to an observer at the scene.

Mr Camp said Townsville SES volunteer and drone pilot Tony Boyle and an observer launched the drone on Sunday evening as SES volunteers searched in vehicles and on foot.

"They found someone within 16 minutes of taking off," Mr Camp said.

"That's awesome, given that it was dark when they found him and he was in quite tall swamp grass."

One of the team had driven past the man on a track 5m away but could not see him because of the height of the grass.

Coordinates for longitude and latitude were provided and paramedics were able to drive to the location and attend the man.

Mr Camp said given how cool it was, the man could have suffered from hypothermia if he had not been found so quickly.

The man was reunited with his family and taken to the Ayr hospital for observation.

Mr Camp said it was the first time they had found a missing person using the drone and thermal imaging camera.

