Life’s a beach for Hemsworth brothers

When it comes to lockdown the Hemsworth brothers have proven once again they know how to do it better than most.

Flying high with his flick Extraction sitting on top of the Netflix movie charts and with a fourth Thor instalment in the pipeline, Chris led the way for a morning surf in Byron Bay during the week flanked by brothers Luke and Liam who are also sitting out quarantine beachside.

And unlike the rest of us mere mortals, the Hemsworths proved they haven't let their workouts routines slip with all three looking like they're taking full advantage of their pandemic downtime with some solid gym time.

Also joining in the beach hijinks was Liam's girlfriend, US model Gabriella Brooks, who watched from the beach as her beau took to the waves.

Rumours had swirled that the glamour couple had gone their separate ways, with reports suggesting Hemsworth was in the process of reconciling with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus fuelled that speculation on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to post a tribute to her hit single Malibu - a tune she penned in tribute to rekindling her relationship with Hemsworth three years ago.

"Three year anniversary of Malibu," she posted, along with a series of fan reaction videos.

But from these pictures it is clear that Hemsworth is still with Brooks, who has reportedly won the blessing of all of the famously close Hemsworth clan.

Hemsworth and Cyrus called quits on their marriage late last year with Hemsworth moving from the US back to Byron Bay to be closer to his family, who are all now based on the Northern NSW coastal town.

At the time he told Men's Health magazine that staying active had helped him through the shock bust-up.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," Hemsworth said.

Meanwhile Chris is prepping to star in an upcoming fourth Thor movie, Love and Thunder, which will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

It's also been revealed former Batman star Christian Bale will be playing the movie's new villain, who will be taking on Thor this time round.

Production has been halted during the coronavirus shutdown though its expected cameras will resume rolling in Sydney in July.

