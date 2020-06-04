Life’s a beach: Expressions sought for prime tourist site

'Rules Beach Estate' includes just over five hectares of land at Rules Beach, approximately 50 minutes' drive south of Agnes Water.

'Rules Beach Estate' includes just over five hectares of land at Rules Beach, approximately 50 minutes' drive south of Agnes Water.

Expressions of interest are being sought for a secluded parcel of beachfront land on the southern end of The Great Barrier Reef with development approval for a holiday park.

'Rules Beach Estate' includes just over five hectares of land approximately 50 minutes' drive south of Agnes Water.

The site has development approval for glamping, camping and a caravan park, as well as 42 freehold holiday villas and a rural service centre.

It's being marketed and sold by Ray White Special Projects Qld Executive Directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams, in conjunction with HTL Property Directors Glenn Price and Brent McCarthy.

Mr Williams said the site was surrounded by Deepwater National Park and Baffle Creek inlet with access to Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave islands.

"Substantial development and infrastructure works to the estate have already been undertaken with access, power and water connected, and DA for sewerage treatment plant," he said.

Mr Creevey said it was an ideal opportunity for buyers to capitalise on what is likely to be a domestic-heavy tourism trend going forward.

"We know travel overseas will be heavily restricted in the short-to-medium term, and maybe even longer, so people's focus will turn to domestic destinations," he said.

"We expect a huge amount of money to be invested in tourism at home, and this asset really does represent exactly the kind of resort Australians will look to visit in the near future."

Expressions of interest close at 4pm Thursday 25 June.