Lifeguards share beach safety tips

Tannum Sands Life Guard Reghan Skerman is reminding residents to stay safe around the water as the weather starts to heat up.

AS THE weather starts to heat up and school holidays are under way, many people will take advantage of living on the coastline and head to the beach.

With an influx of people enjoying Tannum Sands beach, Queensland Surf Lifesavers want to remind residents to take care in and around the water.

Lifeguards Reghan Skerman and Ryan Bebendorf said their number one piece of advice was to always swim between the red and yellow flags.

“It’s definitely the safest spot,” Mr Skerman said.

“We’re trained and paid to know where the safest areas are and the best places to swim.”

Mr Bebendorf advised people to avoid swimming at beaches further away even if they’re quieter because they’re out of sight.

He said a lot of thought goes into where they place the flags.

“You ask, is there any rips, is there any rocks, is there any current that can push you down onto the rocks,” he said.

“You just stay away from the hazards.”

The next biggest concern was sun safety.

Mr Bebendorf said it was important to remember to drink lots of water and apply lots of sunscreen.

“We don’t want people dehydrated and fainting at the beach,” Mr Bebendorf said.

“Stay hydrated, eat well, stay in the shade if you can.”

Stingers and sharks are both known to swim around Tannum Sands beach, however the lifeguards are trained to help mitigate those risks for swimmers.

“If you do get stung we’re always here to help manage those things, especially with bluebottles,” Mr Skerman said.

They said beachgoers should remember that if something does go wrong they (lifesavers) are there to help.

“The biggest thing is to swim to your ability and know when to sign for help,” Mr Skerman said.

“It obviously takes time to get the board to be able to do a rescue.

“If you feel like you’re struggling or you’re in any sort of trouble indicate to the lifeguards straight up and that gives us the best chance to get down and get you.

“We’d much rather you be in a little bit of danger than you not being able to get out.”