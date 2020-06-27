VIDEO: LifeFlight joins search effort for man overboard

SEARCH AND RESCUE: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue joins search for man overboard east of Middle Island.

UPDATE: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter joined the search for a man who reportedly fell overboard from a yacht.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said authorities received a mayday call this morning (Saturday) from a sail boat, in an area east of Middle Island in the Gladstone region.

"An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was activated shortly after the call," the spokesperson said.

"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) tasked the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to join two other helicopters, an AMSA Challenger Jet, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Queensland Water Police vessels in conducting a large-scale search.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flew in an extensive grid pattern and located the kayak some distance from the larger vessel."

The aeromedical crew searched for several hours, before refuelling, then returning to continue assisting in the search.

Just before 5pm there was no update from police.

Earlier: A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a man near Bustard Head.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man fell overboard from a sailing vessel in waters off Bustard Head, south of Gladstone.

"At about 10.20am, a distress call was made notifying authorities that a crew member had fallen from the boat approximately 20 kilometres east of Bustard Head," the spokesperson said.

"Resources involved in the search include CQ Rescue Helicopter, Gladstone Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels."

There is no further information available at this time.