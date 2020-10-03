Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

LifeFlight helicopters attend two motorbike crashes

Geordi Offord
3rd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was flown to hospital yesterday after crashing her motorbike in the Gladstone region.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the scene just after 3:15pm.

A QAS Flight Paramedic worked alongside local QAS officers to treat the rider, aged in her 30s, for head injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It wasn’t the only motorbike incident LifeFlight crews attended yesterday.

Later in the afternoon the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the South Burnett region.

The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight crew also attended a motorbike crash in the South Burnett region later that afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight crew also attended a motorbike crash in the South Burnett region later that afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A motocross rider was taken to hospital, after he was injured in a crash.

It’s believed the male patient, aged in his 30s, had been riding a motorbike when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS paramedics at the scene to treat the man for multiple injuries.

He was stabilised and flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue motorbike crash racq lifeflight rescue helicopter
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        Premium Content YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        News DID your opinion shared on our Facebook page make the list?

        Don’t miss next week’s GEA conference, awards night

        Premium Content Don’t miss next week’s GEA conference, awards night

        News Here’s what you need to know about both events.

        Man supervising a learner gets done for drink-driving

        Premium Content Man supervising a learner gets done for drink-driving

        Crime Justin Mark Sheehan thought he wouldn’t get caught so close to his home.

        Gladstone police staffer stood down for ‘computer hacking’

        Premium Content Gladstone police staffer stood down for ‘computer hacking’

        News This is the sixth Queensland police employee who has been stood down from the CQ...