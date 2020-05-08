Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.
Health

LifeFlight expands medical jet fleet

Staff Writers
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SICK and injured patients in the Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland will have better access to emergency services after RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

The new aircraft will give people who live in remote communities even faster access to world-class medical treatment.

"The Challenger 604 aircraft is the longest-range aeromedical jet available for immediate emergency deployment in Australia," executive manager of the LifeFlight Coordination Centre Peter Elliott said.

"The aircraft can go to the majority of airstrips and townships in Queensland and bring those people to the major centres such as Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Brisbane.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet fleet now consists of four Challenger 604s.

The new additions arrived from the US in February.

racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

        premium_icon Beach hoons beware, Tannum cops have new weapon

        News A four-wheel-drive Can Am ATV is the latest weapon for Tannum Sands police to patrol beaches and the region

        • 27th May 2020 5:00 AM
        FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for dine-ins and takeaways

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Waterfront restaurant ready for dine-ins and...

        News A NEW waterfront cafe has found a clever way to celebrate its grand opening...

        • 27th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        premium_icon Gas company to investigate hydrogen

        News A scoping study will investigate sites near Gladstone and the Surat Basin for a...

        • 27th May 2020 5:00 AM
        School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

        premium_icon School in ‘precautionary lockdown’ after student incident

        News Police were called to Tannum Sands State High School