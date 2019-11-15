Menu
REBRAND: From today, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service will be known as the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.
Lifeblood title is more than a name change

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE residents may notice things looking a little different when they make their next blood donation.

From today, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service will be known as the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

Lifeblood spokeswoman and Gladstone Donor Centre manager Bea Connelley said the change marked a new and exciting chapter for the organisation.

“For 90 years we have been the lifeblood of Australia thanks to our amazing donors, our volunteers and staff,” Ms Connelley said.

“Blood is at the core of what we do but we are now so much more than blood.”

The centre provides breastmilk to premature babies as well as critical organ matching services for transplants to take place.

“The name Lifeblood reflects the role we play in the Australian community now and into the future, while also celebrating our selfless donors who are the lifeblood of Australia,” Ms Connelley said.

“Our donors will still see the same friendly faces at the Gladstone Donor Centre when they make their generous donation.”

As part of the name change, Lifeblood has opened its doors to take TV cameras behind the scenes for a new eight-part, reality television series called Giving Life on Channel 9.

Giving Life shows for the first time the real and often moving stories of the people who give, receive and make life possible,” Ms Connelley said.

She said she hoped these stories would inspire people to donate blood.

“There is 125 appointments that still need to be filled in Gladstone this month,” Ms Connelley said.

“We hope these stories will inspire people to join our amazing donors.”

To book your donation or learn more about all the ways Lifeblood supports Australian lives, visit lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95 today.

