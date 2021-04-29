Heartbreaking decision after boy’s toy incident

A six-year-old boy on life support following a mishap playing with a toy will have his life support withdrawn

Doctors at Queensland Children's Hospital overnight delivered the sad news to the Gold Coast family gathered around Deklan Babington-MacDonald.

Deklan was critically injured on Anzac Day at his Nerang home and taken to ICU at Queensland Children's Hospital where he has remained on life support.

Deklan, 6, has been fighting for his life in Queensland Children’s Hospital following an accident on Anzac Day. His life support will be turned off within 48 hours. Picture: Supplied

Family members performed CPR on little Deklan, an only child, before paramedics arrived, according to his aunty Caitlin MacDonald, who has delivered the terrible news about the boy's life support being withdrawn.

His mother Lauren Babington has been keeping a bedside vigil as extended family members rush from interstate to provide comfort and pray that six-year-old Deklan pulls through.

"Lauren (Deklan's mum) has asked me to share that the doctors have advised that Deklan is beyond recovery. Deklan's life support will be withdrawn in the next 48 hours," Caitlin posted on social media.

"As you can understand this is a devastating time for the family so please respect their privacy and understand they won't be able to talk on the phone.

"They are reading the messages of support and appreciate all the love and kindness shown by the community.

Little Deklan is on life support after a mishap with a toy bought just a few days before the accident. Picture: Supplied

"The money donated will go towards Deklan's memorial and allow Lauren to make an important keepsake with Deklan's ashes when the time is right."

"It is a shocking accident that should never have happened," Cousin Lea Williams. who organised a fundraiser page to assist the family, told NCA NewsWire.

"We are just reeling and we are struggling to come to how it occurred.

"It was a toy that was bought four days earlier … it ended up being really dangerous and we are really angry but haven't got our heads around it and can't focus on it."

Deklan’s heart is believed to have stopped for thirty minutes following the accident on Anzac Day. Picture: Supplied

She said family is coming from interstate to show their support and focus on Deklan.

"He is the baby of the family and just so loved," she said.

Ms Williams says the family want police to investigate the accident.

Originally published as Life support to end for boy hurt by toy