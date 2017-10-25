Life of Ipswich drug dealer follows her home to Gladstone

After pleading guilty to theft of over $5000, Shyahne Stevenson is pictured leaving the Gladstone Magistrates Court in 2015.

After pleading guilty to theft of over $5000, Shyahne Stevenson is pictured leaving the Gladstone Magistrates Court in 2015. Mike Richards

TRANSIENT and making a living selling meth on the streets of Ipswich was once the reality Shyahne Stevenson would wake up to every day.

But upon moving to Gladstone, leaving her criminal history behind and deciding to move forward, the 20-year-old was on the right path.

That was until police executed a search warrant at her newly moved-into Gladstone home.

In their search on September 7, officers found several items relating to drug use at the young woman's home, including a drug smoking pipe, an empty clip-seal bag, and six used hypodermic needles.

She pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week. Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said before the search Stevenson was fully cooperative with police officers and even pointed out where some of the illegal items would be.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client hadn't gotten time to dispose of the illegal items used in her former Ipswich life properly as she was busy unpacking.

But it was earlier offending in August 2016 that she also pleaded guilty to this week - evading a taxi fare worth $104 - that saw her breach a six-month (suspended for 18 months) jail sentence imposed in 2015 for prior offences, including stealing money in excess of $5000, possession of meth, the serious assault of a female police officer by spitting and serious assault causing bodily harm by biting a second female police officer, breaching bail conditions, and evading a $67 taxi fare.

While the suspended sentence had expired for those offences in 2015, Stevenson also received a three-year probation term.

She had three years to complete 240 hours of community service, however, Stevenson finished the hours in a year, which Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho commended her on.

Ms Ho recorded a conviction but did not take any further action on the offences.