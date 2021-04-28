A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother before his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

A Sunshine Coast man, who fatally stabbed his brother who had come to Queensland for his wedding, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bernard John Robbins, 59, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his brother, Gregory Kenneth Robbins, 61, at Buderim on June 12, 2019.

The Crown alleged Robbins took two knives from a kitchen and stabbed his brother in the garage of his Buderim home, out of rage, after Greg made comments to his fiancé that threatened his wedding.

Greg Robbins was stabbed to death by his brother, Bernard John Robbins, just days before Bernard's wedding.

The jury returned a guilty verdict at 3.45pm on the sixth day of the Supreme Court trial, after deliberating for almost eight hours.

"The jury must have accepted that he acted in rage to kill his brother," Crown prosecutor, Chris Cook said of Robbins.

"Significant violence caused his death on the night."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Life in jail for brother's violent pre-wedding murder