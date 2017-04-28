'Life has changed': Huge achievement for brave young cancer survivor

Boyne Islandâ€™s Max Hoiberg will be this year's face of Relay for Life Gladstone.

THE day Max Hoiberg becomes a teenager will be exciting, but the day after will be even more special.

This year the young cancer survivor will be the face of Gladstone's Relay For Life on July 29, the day after his 13th birthday.

Max was diagnosed with leukaemia at nine years old.

Having travelled between Brisbane and Rockhampton for regular chemotherapy, Max's treatment came to an end on January 7.

Now he undergoes monthly blood tests in Gladstone and consults his oncologist every three months.

To celebrate his brave battle, Max has been chosen as the face of Relay for Life Gladstone.

It's an achievement he's proud of, and he's keen to raise more awareness about childhood cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland's Gladstone Relay For Life, held July 29-30 at Chanel College Oval, is an 18 hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay style walk or run overnight to raise vital funds for a cancer free future.

Max's mum, Bou McKay, said their family had been blown away by support from the community and their dedication to the cause.

"Max thinks it is great to be named as a Face of Relay, as it brings with it an awareness about childhood cancer,” she said.

"Many people don't realise just how many children are affected by cancer.”

"My husband Nick stayed at home to work and look after our other kids, while I stayed with Max in Brisbane,” Mrs McKay said.

"The support we received from our family, friends, community and charities like Cancer Council, made Max's journey a lot easier for him and our family.

"Cancer Council are able to provide emotional support, through hospital based volunteers and psychologists, which is very helpful when your life has changed forever.

"They also provide accommodation and transport services to help ease the financial burden of having to live away from home.

"Those who participate in Relay For Life and fundraise enable Cancer Council to continue providing these services to families like ours.”

This won't be the first time Max has walked the Relay track - he took part a month before his diagnosis in 2013, as he wanted to show support for his grandparents who all either had cancer or were still undergoing treatment.

"We were unable to take part from 2014 to 2016 due to his treatment and not wanting him to get sick whilst his immune system was weak.”

Local survivors and carers are invited to join Max for the Survivors and Carers Walk, followed by a special afternoon tea.

Those who want to take part can register by contacting Cancer Council Queensland on 1300 65 65 85, or at the Relay registration desk on Saturday, July 29 from 2pm.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

Early bird registrations are $20 per person and end on May 5.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or www.cancerqld.org.au.