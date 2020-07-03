Life-changing scholarship helps Gladstone mum realise dream

KRYSTA Alexander can now realise her dream of becoming a teacher after receiving a $7000 scholarship through the Gladstone Ports Corporation Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program.

The 22-year-old mother of a 14 month-old boy was struggling to juggle study, part time work and motherhood, so the scholarship has dramatically eased the burden, she said.

“The scholarship helps keep my motivation up to finish uni, to work towards my ultimate career goal of being a teacher,” she said.

Becoming a teacher to foster the next generation, is her passion.

“I want to be a teacher so I can influence the next generation.

“I want to be able to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for all my students, where they feel comfortable in taking the leap with their learning and their mistakes aren’t held against them, instead, used to help them grow.”

Lovingly supported by her husband Jamie, the Gladstone resident said the financial pressures were growing until she received the news.

“This scholarship reduces the amount of financial stress I am under when being a mum, working and also doing uni full time,” she said.

“It allows me to have more time for my study and to be a mum rather than stressing about working all the time.

“It also will assist greatly when doing my unpaid uni placements.”

GPC scholarship recipient Krysta Alexander and her son Cameron. Picture: Gladstone Ports Corporation

Her first foray into teaching begins soon at Tooloa State High School.

“I am currently working in retail at Supercheap Auto and now due to begin an indigenous Teacher Aide position at Toolooa State High in term three,” she said.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me as it gives me more experience working with students.”

The scholarship is designed around motivating recipients such as Kryta, who is due to graduate from CQUniversity in 2022.

“I get $3500 received after the successful completion of each semester (this year),” Mrs Alexander said.

Harrison Smith of Boyne Island was the other recipient of a scholarship.

A GPC spokeswoman said the Talent Today, Talent Tomorrow program is all part of GPC’s Reconciliation Action Plan, to increase opportunities for members of the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander communities in the areas in which GPC operates.