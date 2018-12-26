Menu
Vicki Dredge from CCRDFV with Love Bites calendars, printed with the help of Gladstone Combined Rotary Clubs.
Life changing program aims to shield vulnerable youth

Noor Gillani
by
25th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
YEAR 10 students have put pen to paper to raise awareness for domestic and family violence.

Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence Gladstone was one of the organisations which helped roll out NAPCAN's 2018 Love Bites program.

CCRDFV chairwoman and Gladstone Police Station sergeant Vicki Dredge said the program visited more than 600 students from schools including Chanel College, Tannum Sands State School, Toolooa State High School and Gladstone State High School, to address the issue of violence against children.

"It is divided in three parts which cover domestic and family violence awareness, sexual assault awareness and a third part where students are asked to put their learning into pictures,” Sgt Dredge said.

This year students were asked to create illustrations for Love Bites calenders, after which 300 calenders with "safety cards” including vital contacts were handed to key organisations including emergency housing facilities.

"As well as services that provide to people in need so those people can discretely hang them up and obviously have the contact numbers there for self-referral,” she said.

Sgt Dredge said the calenders were a simple way of involving the next generation in an ongoing battle with "no quick fix”.

She said Love Bites education had many success stories, and a case from a few years ago resulted in one student being saved from a threatening domestic violence relationship.

"She hadn't reached out to anybody because she didn't know what it was ... as a result of domestic violence she'd obviously dropped out of school,” Sgt Dredge said.

"She said 'you gave me a green safety card' ... 'I rang a number on that card, I got some help, I'm out of home, I'm safe now and I even went back to school' ... that's what this program is for.”

