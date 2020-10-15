Licensed eat street event returns

Eat Street On The Field is returning for a second time, after its launch last month at Dennis Park in Boyne Island.

Eat Street On The Field is returning for a second time, after its launch last month at Dennis Park in Boyne Island.

A LICENSED eat street event has returned to the region giving residents something to look forward to tomorrow.

Eat Street On The Field is returning for a second time, after its launch last month at Dennis Park in Boyne Island.

Event co-ordinator Jaime Reber said the monthly event gave residents something to look forward to, with COVID-19 cancelling regular events such as BAM.

Food will be available from trucks such as Busy Bee’s Mobile cafe and Catering, Kebab Heaven, Rush in Bistro, The Chip Wagon, Poppa’licious and Terry’s Ice-Cream and Waffles.

The event will also have a full licensed bar which will serve alcohol until late.

Eat Street On The Field will have six food trucks on offer.

Musician Jason O’Hara will also be playing live music from 5pm.

Ms Reber who is also the owner of Busy Bee’s Mobile Cafe and Catering said she wanted to support local Gladstone, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands food vendors after a tough year due to the pandemic.

“We’re struggling here so I decided to start an eat street which would support locals first and look out for our community,” Ms Rever said.

“We are really trying to put it on for the community.”

Eat Street on the Field is held every third Friday of each month.

The event, which is hosted by the Tannum Sands Seagulls Rugby League Club, is expected to be popular with crowd limitations now up to 1000 people.

“We are in an open football area, so there is plenty of room for people,” she said.

“We’ve definitely got one square metre between people.”

Ms Reber plans to expand the markets in the coming months introducing carnival rides, fireworks and market stalls.

Eat Street on the Field is held every third Friday of each month.

This month’s eat street is held at Dennis Park in Boyne Island from 5pm. Gold coin donation entry.

A courtesy vehicle is available to Tannum Sands and Boyne Island residents.

Here’s what residents can look forward too in the coming months:

November 20 – Musician Wal Nielsen.

December 18 – Musician Chris Schofield, carnival rides and extra food vans.

December 19 – Musician Jayd McKenzie, carnival rides, extra food vans and fireworks at 8.15pm.