Licence confusion ends with no licence at all

A Boyne Island man has lost his licence for a month afer he was caught driving wihout a licence.

A Boyne Island man has lost his licence for a month afer he was caught driving wihout a licence.

CONFUSION over which state a Boyne Island man should have his licence issued from has left him without any licence.

Aaron Demos pleaded guilty by phone in Gladstone Magistrates Court today to unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on March 23 police were conducting patrols on Yukana St when they intercepted Demos after being aware he didn’t have a Queensland licence.

Demos told police he had a Victorian licence, however that licence had expired in October 2017.

Demos’s plates were seized for 90 days.

Demos told the court he had been incarcerated in Victoria between 2018 and 2019 and was told by the magistrate then he would obtain a licence when he was released.

“I thought I had a licence to be honest,” Demos said.

Demos said he travelled between Queensland and Melbourne to see his son, often for weeks at a time, and was unsure which state he should have a licence in.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.