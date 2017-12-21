Library's festive feeling is catching on

FESTIVE: Stacey McNelly, Kiara Featherstone, Tasha Duke, Kerri Geaney, Merc Heymer and Dawn Bird are spreading Christmas cheer by dressing up at work.

FESTIVE: Stacey McNelly, Kiara Featherstone, Tasha Duke, Kerri Geaney, Merc Heymer and Dawn Bird are spreading Christmas cheer by dressing up at work. Matt Taylor GLA201217LIBR

GLADSTONE'S librarians are spreading the Christmas cheer this year, donning colourful festive outfits at the Regional Library on Goondoon St.

Dressed in tutus, Santa hats and colourful Christmas tees, the staff said their aim is to make children and families smile.

"You wear your uniform all year, but I just think it lightens the spirit, makes things bright, and it's that time of the year where you just want to pick yourself up,” regional librarian Fran Moroney said.

"It makes us approachable, too, and dressing up highlights all our summer activities, which brings kids back to thinking that libraries are friendly places, not scary places.”

Fellow librarian, Natasha Duke, said the benefits of raising community spirits extended far beyond the library walls.

"We're not just confined to the library,” she said.

"When you go for a walk down the road and you're in your Christmas outfit, you get a lot of comments.

"It's always positive.”

The staff at the library are hoping their colourful outfits help to attract children to some of their summer holiday programs, or simply to escape the summer heat.

"We've got craft days, during the week we have robotics, coding, and we've got the summer reading club which goes over the whole period as well,” Ms Moroney said.

"And we've got the community jigsaw, which anyone can come in and do.”

"It's a great way to escape, as well,” Ms Duke added.

"Christmas gets so hectic, so it's a nice place to just sit and chill.”