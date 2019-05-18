Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Liberals say Griffith too close to call tonight

by Brian Bennion
18th May 2019 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WITH record pre-poll votes Griffith is not likely to be decided tonight according to the Liberals.

LNP candidate for Griffith Olivia Roberts said nearly 1500 votes would decide Griffith.

"It is a very close election," Mrs Roberts said.

"Griffith has been close for a number of years. Every year we've reduced the margin so anything is possible and I remain quietly confident however it is a matter for the voters of Griffith to decide."

Mrs Roberts was out campaigning with Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker at Coorparoo State School this afternoon.

Senator Stoker said the election would also be close nationally with a great number of voters still undecided on the day.

"I think it is going to be tight even though there is a clear choice between the two parties. I think the electorate is fairly cynical and fairly frustrated and that means there are a lot of people who aren't making their mind up until today," she said.

"It is always tough for us in Griffith but given how aggressive many of Labor's proposed policies would be upon the people in this area, more than $200 billion worth of new taxes being applied to people that live in this area is a significant impost and given that I think there is a significant part of the community that is concerned enough to give Olivia a go."

FEDERAL
2019
Forde Herbert Petrie Capricornia Dickson Dawson Flynn

More Stories

Show More
federal election 2019 griffith lnp

Top Stories

    Two people in hospital after crashes at Boyne Valley

    premium_icon Two people in hospital after crashes at Boyne Valley

    News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11am

    Flynn major party candidates cast their votes

    premium_icon Flynn major party candidates cast their votes

    Politics Ken O'Dowd and Zac Beers take to the polling booths

    Gladstone Central's mini entrepreneurs

    premium_icon Gladstone Central's mini entrepreneurs

    News While the adults go in to vote the kids come out to sell

    UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man loses life in truck rollover

    News The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident