Libby Trcikett visits Gladstone with mental health message

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: Queensland Mental Health ambassador for Workplace Health and Safety Libby Trickett speaks at Kalori Centre on R U Ok Day, 2018.

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS: Queensland Mental Health ambassador for Workplace Health and Safety Libby Trickett speaks at Kalori Centre on R U Ok Day, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA130918RUOK

BOYNE Smelter Limited marked R U Ok? Day yesterday with a visit by Queensland Mental Health ambassador Libby Trickett.

The three-time Olympian returned to BSL to celebrate the company's peer-support program, which encourages staff to talk about mental health.

It's a topic close to Ms Trickett's heart, who has suffered depression and post-natal depression.

Ms Trickett said it was important for people to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

"Once you become aware of something in yourself or about someone else, that's the crucial first element,” she said.

"If you're aware of something then you're able to help it, relieve it or support it.

"To be able to train people in something like this is vital to helping those who maybe wouldn't help themselves because it's still entrenched in our psyche that asking for help is seen as soft.”

The program was launched at BSL in December 2017.

BSL site general manager Joe Rea said it was important to train staff on such an important issue.

"Often the thought of picking up the phone to talk to a stranger,...is too much for a lot of us,” he said.

"Too often we see the signs of someone not coping at work but we don't know how to start a conversation or point them in the right direction.

"Our aim was to remove the stigma of putting your hand up and to put people on the right path to recovery as quickly as possible.”

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131114. If a life is in immediate danger call 000.