Lew’s secret to keeping healthy and happy at age 90

Lewis Weston, 90, is a client at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym and is determined to keep his fitness up.

AT AGE 90 Lewis Weston, a war veteran and prostate cancer survivor, says keeping active is his secret to staying healthy and happy.

For almost four years, Mr Weston, who turned 90 on Tuesday, has attended three sessions every week at Gladstone Physio and Fitness as part of a Department of Veteran Affairs wellness program.

“I couldn’t live without being active now,” Mr Weston said.

“I’m a survivor of prostate cancer, I’ve got stents in my heart, I wear glasses and hearing aids, and I’ve got dentures but I still come to gym.” The small group gym sessions are run by an exercise physiologist and include: biking, chest presses, leg curls, lat pull downs, push-ups, breathing exercises, overhead presses, bicep curls and balancing.

Mr Weston said he enjoyed seeing the results of his regular exercise over the years and looked forward to every session.

“It’s a part of living to me. I would be lost without it,” he said.

“If I was to stop coming to the gym now and give it away for any reason at all, I think I’d fade away fast.”

Lewis Weston, 90, lifting weights and doing a bicep curl at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym

On the mornings he isn’t at the gym, Mr Weston said he made sure he went for a walk with his dog, which was usually about 4km.

Mr Weston said he also considered time spent at the gym to be part of his “social life”.

“Any of the friends I do have now, I think I made through here.”

Mr Weston said he was grateful for the staff and friends he made at the gym.

“They’re family to me,” he said.

Lewis Weston, 90, and his exercise physiologist at Gladstone Physio & Fitness, Tiarna Bateman

To others wanting to join the gym, Mr Weston said to “just give it a go”.

“No one is going to laugh at them … anyone can come here,” he said.

Gladstone Physio and Fitness Gym manager Melissa McGown said the staff had enjoyed watching “Lew” over the years.

“I’ve been here watching Lew the whole time, and everyone that comes in the door … is always just so inspired by him,” Mrs McGown said. “It’s awesome to watch. We love it. He is just amazing.”