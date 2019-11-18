Lewis lets loose in an innings for the ages

MARVELLOUS EFFORT THAT: Matthew Lewis made history with a record-breaking innings on Sunday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

MARVELLOUS EFFORT THAT: Matthew Lewis made history with a record-breaking innings on Sunday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

CRICKET: His innings was made up of not much running between the wickets but consisted of 32 fours and 10 sixes.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: It's the first step toward a veterans' cricket comp

RELATED STORY: True cricket pride for these two veterans

Matthew Lewis's record-breaking and unbeaten 219 helped Calliope to a huge 5-355 in the 40-over Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League.

Calliope beat Yaralla Red by 257 runs.

MARVELLOUS EFFORT THAT: Matthew Lewis made history with a record-breaking innings on Sunday. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

"I felt confident from the first ball and saw them like watermelons," Lewis, 24, said.

"The bowling wasn't too bad and it was not like I couldn't miss but when I did miss-hit some in the air, I gave the ball a bit of heat so they went to the boundary."

What was even more remarkable was that Lewis spent some five years away from the game due to work commitments and it was just his second game back.

"I scored 69 runs the previous round and even opened the bowling, but had a break from that in this game," he said.

As for friendly sledges and banter?

Matthew Lewis is pumped with arms raised

"There was some before my first 100 but after that it was all a bit quiet and they (Yaralla Red) were a bit demoralised," Lewis said.

He batted at number three and received valuable help from Matthew Cross who made 61, and Kaleb Manwaring and Travis Manwaring chipped in with 25 and 16 runs respectively.

Lewis said his innings lasted for the bulk of the allotted 40 overs.

"My first 100 came off about 13 overs and my second off about 20 overs," he said.

Wade Weeks then took 4-20 to help dismiss Yaralla Red for 94. Scott Gibbs snared 2-22 and Chris Young 2-5.

Calliope skipper Russell Williams sat back and enjoyed Lewis's "big bash" innings.

"It was great to see someone, especially a young bloke, come back to cricket after being away from the game and play an innings like that," Williams said.

"I haven't seen or heard of anyone getting two hundreds in a 40-over match since we have started playing them."

Williams said Lewis's double century was definitely a club record.

"As far back as I can remember, we haven't got as high a score in a match before," he said.

Williams said his team was not getting ahead of itself, however.

"It was good to finally get a win on the board but it was a bottom-of-the-table clash so we are not getting too carried away with the result," Williams said.

Yaralla Reds' captain Tony Wroe top-scored for his team with 26 and Ricky Singh was unbeaten on 26.

So does Lewis have any higher aspirations?

"I'll see what happens but I'm just enjoying back playing cricket again," he said.