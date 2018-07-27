How Gladstone's leveraging off China's waste ban

THE Northern Oil Refinery at Yarwun has the capacity to process some of Australia's recyclables following China's ban on accepting foreign waste.

China's crackdown came into effect on January 1 with Its impact was felt across the country with many councils, including Gladstone Regional Council, increasing costs for garbage collection.

"Australia has about 64 million tonnes of waste that we generate each year and about 35 million tonnes of it is recycles," Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg said.

"About four million tonnes has traditionally been exported of which 1.3 tonnes was going to China.

"This was a large portion of our plastic and paper, around 35 per cent, and China made a decision not to accept this form of waste from a large number of countries and Australia was impacted from it.

"What we see out of China's decision is an opportunity for Australia to build its capacity in recycle and this (announcement) is a part of that investment and strategy.

"Turning our sewerage and biosolids into oil and transport fuels is really innovating and world leading."