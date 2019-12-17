GAWB reviews water security plan as dam drops to 69 per cent

Awoonga Dam, pictrued on Thursday, December 12, at 69 per cent capacity.

IN 18 months Awoonga Dam's capacity has fallen by 25 per cent, prompting concerns for the prolonged dry period forecast for Gladstone.

At June 30, 2018 Lake Awoonga, the region's primary water source was at 94.2 per cent capacity, but as of yesterday it was at 69 per cent - or 35.97 metres.

The last time the dam was at 69 per cent capacity was on February 17, 2010.

In its annual report released last month Gladstone Area Water Board said based on the worst case climate outlook, it could initiate stage one of the Drought Management Plan - a Low Supply Alert - by August 2021.

It would be the first Low Supply Alert since 2007 when Awoonga Dam fell to 29.75 metres. No restrictions were applied and the alert was lifted in early March 2008 following a rainfall event in February.

An alert is issued if the water supply drops to 60 months. Following an alert customers are asked to submit proposals to reduce demand, and water restrictions are considered.

Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall outlook found it was unlikely rainfall would exceed the median of 45 millimetres between January and March next year. In its annual report GAWB said Awoonga Dam's catchment has always been subject to variable inflows - but those variations are expected to worsen considering the changing climatic conditions. The commissioning of the Offline Water Storage Facility has helped, but it only has capacity to meet demand for 10 to 12 days.

Chief executive Darren Barlow said GAWB was focused on projects aimed at ensuring long-term water supply.

"Our customers and the Gladstone community expect a high degree of reliability and water security from GAWB," Mr Barlow said. GAWB has also started a review of its Contingent Supply Strategy, to assess how it would respond to demand increases or supply shortages due to drought.

The report also revealed GAWB's revenue for the 12 months was $64.61 million and it declared a $2.12 million dividend.

It also found there were more than 70,000 recorded recreational visitors in the last 12 months to Lake Awoonga, with many visiting to see if they can hook a barramundi.

More than 500,000 fingerlings were released into Lake Awoonga prior to the closure of the fish hatchery. The new hatchery is expected to be built next year.

"Our restocking program is not only benefiting the Lake Awoonga environment but it's indirectly supporting the region's visitor economy and fishing tourism sector," Mr Barlow said.