LETTERS: We need a reality check as to what is important

Cancel culture police

The global pandemic has put what’s important in life into perspective.

Priorities don’t include “likes” on Facebook, the cars we drive, the palaces we live in, but the loved ones who stand with us in our hour of need.

Laughter has been subdued by the sobering statistics of those who have succumbed to COVID.

If laughter is the best medicine, why then are the “politically correct” task forces denouncing the comedies we laughed at, such as the English classics: “Fawlty Towers” and “Keeping up Appearances”?

We need a reality check as to what is important.

Our mental health could do with a few good laughs after a very serious year and lock down restrictions.

If we cannot laugh at our traits we recognise in others, then life becomes a struggle, rather than a gift.

Give us a break. Art imitated life!

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

The US President has not yet been chosen

It is up to the 117th Congress, as dictated by the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, to decide who is president on January 6.

Lawmakers certify the electoral results in a Joint Session of Congress.

Even though the Electoral College has officially voted that vote has not yet been officially certified.

Congress, has the final authority, and Vice President Mike Pence could end up choosing not to accept electors from states that are determined to have engaged in election fraud.

Legally, no one is President-elect until congress certifies a majority of the electoral college for that person.

What could end up culminating is a “duel slate” election scenario in which an alternative slate of electors votes for President Trump, potentially propelling him to the needed 270 electoral votes.

– G J May, Forestdale

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. A few weeks back my in-laws were in a Brisbane for major surgery and his brother, on his way back to his unit, some scum bag attacked him for no reason. Beware when walking back to your units when in Brisbane visiting loved ones. This government needs to have specialists in Rocky. We are a city that’s growing.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The founders behind Afterpay have turned other people’s strapped finances into their own massive payday.

Sebastian Stiegler: People should learn their own financial limits instead of trying to blame companies like Afterpay for their own faults and the way I see it, Afterpay is no different to credit cards! It’s probably actually better in the fact it makes you pay it back on time.

Kb Black: It’s the temptation to buy stuff and poorer people will use it and they know it!

Matthew Vesey: No they didn’t. The people who don’t know how to live within their means did it willingly.

Darren Bailey: Absolutely ridiculous.

