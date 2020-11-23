LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Not in my universe

It‘s the fairy tale: “The Emperor’s New Clothes” conspiracy, deluding Trump’s passionate, misguided base.

He traps them in his own vortex, which is an illusion.

While Biden is prioritising his COVID-19 plan, Trump has shifted his rhetoric, insisting he, too, has been focused on it, as 125 thousand American cases continue daily, now taking credit for the vaccine: “On my watch”, for a virus he attests will: “Just go away”!

This is his first acknowledgment of the escalating threat.

COVID deaths statistics are a game changer, which cannot be ignored.

But his continual emphasis on the “stolen” election, individually being overturned by the courts, immerses him in a slow-cooker.

Trump’s enablers, leading Republicans “in denial”, dance to Trump’s denigration of the established electoral process, facilitating his “rigged” claims to publicly fester.

It is unconscionable, with potential for civil war. History is written by the victors.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Veterans urged to reach out for help

Following the release of the Brereton report, we urge current serving ADF members, veterans and their families to reach out for support if they need it.

It’s imperative that if anyone is feeling isolated or distressed at the moment, that they don’t go through it alone.

Suicide rates and mental health issues are significantly higher among veterans in Australia, compared to the general population, so reaching out for help is crucial.

At Mates4Mates, we have a range of support services, including psychology appointments and social connection activities to provide veterans with a supportive community.

Open Arms also provide 24-hour care via 1800 011 046, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.

This year has already been challenging for so many Australians, and added pressure can exacerbate mental health issues. Please reach out today.

Mates4Mates can be contacted on 1300 462 837 or mates4mates.org.

- Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. This government sucks. Anybody whose take-home pay is less than 50K, the governments need to increase super to 12 per cent. Now, not in the future. But their answer is DILLIGAF.

LPMC. Another Palaszczuk job for the boys. Govt Dept head position will be filled by discarded ex-Labor MP Mike Kaiser. How can Brittany and Barry support their leader on these discussions or is this the normal for Qld‘s future.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

It has been branded a ‘miracle oil’ and has emerged as a huge health trend worldwide … and it could soon be available without a script in Queensland.

Paula Dwyer: Yeah, I could do with a decent painkiller.

Harris Leigh: Even without the THC it eases my migraines which occur daily

Roslyn Svensen: I think it is available now.

Kerry Lee: Don’t get too excited, it doesn’t have THC in it.

Dannielle Weston: About time.

Amelia Bell: Finally! Maybe now my shares will go up!

Margie Butterfield: Yes please.