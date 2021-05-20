Letters to the editor: Quarantine is no guarantee

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Australia’s Indian re-pats

Since COVID-19, 2020 made international travel risky and inadvisable, those who ignored the advice and went anyway, now want to come home.

If you leave the safety and jurisdiction of our country contrary to government advice, you are playing Russian roulette, gambling with your health and security.

Like any gamble, you can’t always win.

We are relatively safe in Australia from outbreaks of COVID, from nations which initially didn’t take this virus seriously.

Indians were seen swimming in the Ganges in their thousands recently, despite the presence of COVID during dangerous previous outbreaks.

Australian citizens trapped in India during this third wave crisis, now want the government to rescue them and bring them home.

Complaints of “racism” to blackmail our government to facilitate their repatriation, won’t change the outcome.

PM Morrison is concerned for our citizens, who have wisely stayed home.

We have done the hard yards here at home with the COVID-19 threat and continue to monitor it.

Opening the door to its most deadly Indian version, will only threaten our security, possibly exacerbating its spread here yet again.

Quarantine is no guarantee. Lives matter.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

A week’s worth of ultra-marathons

A marathon a day keeps the doctor in the bay.



Michael Douglas is incredibly passionate about the land that he lives on, and in.

So much so, that he is running almost two marathons, every day – for a week.

This will allow him to see and experience some of the beauty and challenges that face our coastal ecosystems every day.

As a community-focused charitable organisation that develops practical solutions to help protect and strengthen local ecosystems, locally based Positive Change for Marine life is proud to be associated with Michael Douglas‘ herculean effort.

After meeting with elders from the traditional owners of the land, starting at Bellingen, and making his way all along the coastline to Brunswick Heads, Dr Michael Douglas will cover more than 310km in total.

Most of this route will be on beaches and coastal tracks – challenging running even over short distances.

Michael hopes that this feat will help to raise awareness of the importance of the coastal environment – especially the interface between rivers and the sea.

His route will take him across some of the most beautiful, and also adversely affected waterways and rivers in New South Wales.

Including the important Clarence, Richmond, and Brunswick Rivers, Michael will be passing by more than 30 rivers, creeks, and lakes.

Positive Change for Marine Life (PCFML) runs its River Warriors campaign as a platform to bring together the many various stakeholders on a river to work together, to develop and implement a plan for long term ecosystem health.

Through its campaigns in coastal communities, PCFML has already removed more than 550 000 pieces of marine debris.

The River Warriors Campaign alone has removed more than 50 000 pieces of rubbish and debris from waterways – weighing more than 4 tonnes.

For the next phase of River Warriors, PCFML is focusing on the Brunswick River, and a wider range of other ecosystem impacts.

These include water quality, run-off, land management along the length of the river, and riverbank vegetation.

If you’d like to find out more about Michaels run, or the work that Positive Change for Marine Life does, you can email d.marx@pcfml.org.au, visit www.pcfml.org.au – or search for Positive Change for Marine Life on social media.

– Dane Marx, NSW

HARRY’S VIEW ON NEW POWER STATION PLANS

Harry's view on plans for new power station.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Rocky Hospital services are BS. No beds and no staff. Our son was transported by ambulance to the Rocky Base last Friday night. On Saturday, a request was made to be transferred to the Mater Rocky but were told don’t send patient, we have staff shortages. With no beds at the base, the patient stayed in a room beside the ED until Monday morning. Staff were fantastic but with no resources are stressed. Palaszuzuk, Miles, D’Ath and even our local MP O’Rourke are not listening to patients’ concerns. O’Rourke, stand up, represent CQ patients and tell your woeful government the hospital system has failed again.

ANON. The Gold Coast Suns boost the percentages for their big brother Lions. That’s one way to help their percentage. Do the Suns know there’s four quarters in the game? You can’t try to win it in one.