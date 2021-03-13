Menu
OCT 27, 2000 Generic image of two men's hands, one white hand gives a 'birdie' and one black - PicAndy/Baker / Situation rude finger sign gesture male racism
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was Martin Luther King Jnr, in his autobiography: “Strength to Love” (1963), who said: “Judge (a man) not by the colour of (his) skin but the content of (his) character.”

It was the Nazi ideology of race supremacy which cost the lives of 12 million in World War II.

Here we are in the Third Millennium and race is still an issue; the criteria to judge one’s value and right to live free of persecution and intolerance.

What has WWII taught the human race?

White supremacists who devalue colour, are domestic terrorists creating war based on difference.

One’s ethnicity or race are gifts of nature, which cannot be retracted.

Every child, regardless of race, is a human being with intrinsic value and potential.

We celebrate diversity and inclusion, healing policies which enrich our society.

There is no rank of human value based on physical appearance.

Rather than restrict opportunity or privilege based on colour, we need to acknowledge that good character and integrity in every race, are qualities which enrich a nation.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

