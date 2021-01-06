LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Our federation is failing

Colonial Australians voted for Federation for four key reasons – defence, foreign affairs, quarantine and the maintenance of free trade between states.

Our Federation is failing in all four areas.

In defence we send our soldiers into unwinnable foreign wars, and then spurn and short-change the veterans who survive.

The media and some top brass have smeared all soldiers because a few have been accused of war crimes (probably while attempting to stay alive themselves).

And while the Indo-Pacific prepares for war, we play gender games and climate games instead of war games, and waste zillions on inferior submarines and fighter aircraft.

Our mismanagement of foreign affairs has given China (our biggest foreign customer) an excuse for a bullying, costly trade war.

And our cavalier signing of several UN “agreements” on climate and environment surrenders our sovereignty to unelected foreign bureaucrats, and exports our jobs and industries.

Our futile attempts to lock out viruses that may be able to hitchhike on migratory birds, bats, traders and tourists have just slowed the normal process of adapting to these pests.

Summer warmth may have done more to curb COVID in Northern Australia than all the lockdowns.

State premiers, drunk on COVID-power, have made a mockery of Section 92 (“trade, and commerce … among the states, shall be absolutely free”).

They have driven thousands into bankruptcy, leaving the feds to pick up the tab.

With workers kept in paid idleness by state lockdowns and federal handouts, there is no labour for farm harvests.

We should be free to lock or unlock our own homes or businesses.

But politicians shut state borders with little warning, even creating locked-down mini-states. Police who should be fighting real crime are monitoring and imprisoning honest people, while soldiers prepare for war against tourists and traders instead of focusing on our capacity to respond to threats in our region.

Our Federation is being destroyed by centralism, state irresponsibility and green vandalism. The bloated federal and state bureaucracies are far larger and more costly than were ever imagined by the fathers of Federation.

A recent invention, the unconstitutional “national cabinet”, is a harbinger of yet more centralisation and globalism as the great COVID reset merges with the green revolution.

We must restore the dreams of federation by:

> restoring free trade with no bureaucratic locked gates.

> restoring our industrial capability, based on cheap reliable coal, gas, hydro or nuclear power.

> repealing all green energy subsidies, mandates tax breaks and emissions targets.

> ensuring emergency supplies of gas and liquid fuels.

> building a credible defence force and good alliances.

– Viv Forbes, Washpool

ANON. In 2021 why do not have specialists based in Rocky? I know some of us have to go to Brisbane but we have a hospital that is far better than it was 60 years ago. Are we still living in the 60s or have we got a bunch of nit wits running the Queensland Government?

DH. This government needs to increase super per cent for people earning under $55K. These are the truly low income these so call nuts that reckon 65 k plus get your head out of your clacker an crawl back from what ever rock you come out from DH

ANON. Interesting report in TMB Jan 4, News Alert regarding public servants not required to get COVID-19 vaccine. Crikey – a tongue in cheek comment; maybe this decision has been instigated because some of the public servants I’ve come across, are so “thick – skinned”, that Queensland Health would need extra long hypodermic needles (at additional cost to taxpayers) fitted to the syringe, to provide effective immunisation for some of these overpaid bureaucrats.

